New Greenville PD Sergeant, Officer Approved

Current Greenville Chief of Police Scott Workman is retiring October 31 and the new chief, Stefan Neece, will take over November 1.

That has led to additional appointments needing to be made.

The Greenville Board of Police Commissioners met last Friday to do just that.

A new sergeant and patrolman were approved from the eligibility lists.

Casey Brown, who has been with the Greenville Police Department since June of 2018, was given a provisional appointment as the new sergeant, to replace Neece. It is a provisional appointment since a required physical needs to be completed.

Brown has accepted the position.

He began his law enforcement career in 2015 with the Bond County Sheriff’s Department, worked for the villages of Donnellson and Coffeen, then became an officer in the Greenville department.

Brown is also a member of the major case squad of Greater St. Louis.

The police board gave a provisional appointment to Zachary Gebke as a new patrolman. Alan Davis, board chairman, advised that Gebke is certified for the position in Illinois and has been working part-time at Ramsey.

According to Davis, the first four on the police eligibility list currently have jobs and want to keep them.

Gebke’s appointment is provisional as a background check, and psychological and medical exams need to be done.

All three police board members approved the appointments. Members are Davis, Jill Franks and Julie Juarez Heckman.

They agreed the process needs to begin soon to create new eligibility lists.