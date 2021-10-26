No Election In November

Typically, November means deer hunting, Thanksgiving and an election.

Cross off the election for this year, according to Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert. She said calendars print Election Day, even on off years, which often confuses people. The next election will be June 28, which is the primary for the 2022 election. Normally the primary would be in March, but it was pushed back due to issues with the census caused by COVID and subsequent redistricting.

If you want more information, you can call the county clerk’s office at 664-0449.