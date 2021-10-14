OctoChem, Inc. Recognized During IL Manufacturing Month

As part of Manufacturing Month during October in Illinois, a tour of local Vandalia company, OctoChem Inc., was provided to local elected officials and staff on Tuesday. The morning was highlighted with the presentation of a proclamation to owner, Mark Langston, by the Regional Economic Development manager for the Southeast Region as part of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO). In addition to Vandalia Mayor and City staff, representatives on behalf of Congresswoman Mary Miller (IL-15), Rep. Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) and Area 23 Local Workforce Innovation attended.

“Congratulations to Mark Langston and OctoChem in Vandalia for being recognized as one of only thirty manufacturers this year out of more than 18,000 companies in Illinois,” said Rep. Blaine Wilhour. “Manufacturing jobs are key to providing the economic growth we need in our state to stop the out-migration of families to other states in the region.”

The facility in Vandalia was built in 2003 and has had four expansions in that time that includes multiple warehouses for storage and a facility to synthesize products. Precise Construction Inc. based in Vandalia has worked on all three expansions of the facility.

There are only five companies worldwide that provide the specialized service of OctoChem, Inc. Three of those companies are in the United States and two in Europe. They produce mainly solid but some gaseous compounds used in everyday life. Products including vitamins, over the counter pain relievers like acetaminophen and ibuprofen, and pigments that go into paints and talcum powder all use OctoChem’s chemicals.

The safety measures in place are also top notch, anti-spark ventilation for gas, water and fire suppressant foam dispensers run throughout the facility for fire hazards, and drains that lead to an industrial pool for any leaks in case of fire.

“We are fortunate to have this specialized manufacturer in our area,” added Rep. Wilhour. “I look forward to seeing them continue to grow and expand the jobs in our region for middle class families.”