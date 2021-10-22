Office & Library Additions Approved For GES

Construction work is expected to begin next month at the Greenville Elementary School.

At its meeting Wednesday night, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a project to construct an office and library addition to the south part of the building.

Federal COVID-19 funds are available for the work.

This project has been under discussion by the board for many months.

Superintendent Wes Olson said the projects would make the offices at Greenville Elementary ADA compliant and would allow for some instruction space in the library area. He said the market is volatile and one contractor has pulled their bid. Olson emphasized the money for the project is federal grant funds allocated for the purpose of increasing classroom space due to the pandemic. The money must be spent by 2023.

The board approved a motion to accept bids not to exceed a total of $1,481,597.

It was reported the work should begin in mid-November. From then until the work is completed next year, the south parking lot will not be open for public use. Olson said discussions are underway to develop a plan for the drop-off and pick-up of GES students.

The schedule is for the additions to be ready for use in the fall of 2022.

The office addition will be built on the southwest part of the building, and the library addition to the southeast part of the building

The board and superintendent have talked about eventually removing the current office area and library inside GES, and converting that space into classrooms.