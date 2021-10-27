Officer Deb Keserauskis Honored

Area residents are mourning the recent death of former Greenville Police Officer Deb Keserauskis.

She died last Sunday in St. Louis University Hospital after suffering a stroke.

Tuesday during the noon hour, a procession of local emergency service vehicles, consisting of police, fire and ambulance agencies, accompanied the return of Deb to Greenville.

John King was Greenville Police Chief when Deb joined the police force in 1990.

He commented about Tuesday’s procession for Officer Deb, noting it was a “wonderful way for people to express their love and appreciation for Deb’s service to the community.”

Officer Deb spent the last 24 years of her law enforcement career as a sergeant for the Greenville department. She retired one year ago.