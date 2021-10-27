Prairie Farms Supports IL Foundation FFA

Illinois Foundation FFA is now part of the Prairie Farms Our Caps, Your Cause program and is looking for your support. Our Caps, Your Cause is a simple, accountable, and personal way to support Illinois Foundation FFA. For every cap entered, Illinois Foundation FFA receives 5-cents to go towards our programs.

How it works:

If you purchase Prairie Farms white or chocolate milk in gallon or half gallon sizes, or Prairie Farms iced coffee, peel off the special Our Caps, Your cause cap sticker to reveal a unique, redeemable code.

Click the Enter Cap Codes button at www.prairiefarms.com/ourcapsyourcause

From the drop down menu select Illinois Foundation FFA.

Enter your code.

Click the Redeem Codes button.

For every code redeemed, Prairie Farms will give 5-cents to Illinois Foundation FFA. It’s small change that makes a big difference.