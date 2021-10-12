Project Parenting Pumpkin Patch Field Trip

Bond County Project Parenting is taking a pumpkin patch field trip Thursday, October 14 to the Daniken Tree Farm, west of Greenville.

It will begin at 10:15 a.m.

Children and their parents will ride wagons for a hayride to the pumpkin patch. Each child will receive a free book and pumpkin decorating kit to take home.

To sign up, find the Google RSVP form on the Project Parenting Facebook page or call 664-5009, extension 2.

The event is open to any family or caregiver in Bond County who has a child under the age of three.