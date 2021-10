Bond County Project Parenting is sponsoring a Diapers To Underpants Program on Tuesday, October 26 at 8 PM on Google Meet.

Those parents interested in it should complete the RSVP form on Facebook or call 664-5009, extension 2.

The presentation centers around toilet training. It is based on information from St. Louis Children’s Hospital and American Academy of Pediatrics. Questions will be accepted.

The program is open to anyone.