Red Ribbon Week 2021

The Bond County Recovery Council has teamed up with schools in Bond County for the annual observance of Red Ribbon Week, which is October 25-29.

Red Ribbon Week is the nation’s largest and longest running drug-use prevention campaign. The theme this year is “Drug Free Looks Like Me”.

Bond County students will be given red bracelets to wear for the week. Paths to their schools will be lit up red. On Monday, October 25th at 9 AM a 6-12 grade presentation will be held telling the story of a local young man with a bright future who died at 21 from an overdose. There will be presentations from the Sheriff’s Department for students in K-6 on Monday October 25th. That presentation will have local officers talking about being drug free and the impacts of drugs in our community and how it affects lives. On Thursday October 28th, Valerie Rasche will give a presentation on the adolescent brain to 6-12 grades at the Pocahontas Center.

Central Community High School in Breese will host the “Hidden in Plain View” demonstration in their practice gym on Wednesday, October 27th. The exhibit opens at 7 and presentation at 7:30. This event is for adults only.

Prairie Counseling Center in Greenville has issued a challenge to the community. They will be wearing the celebratory attire each day and we are challenging everyone else to do the same. The themed days will include wear red on Monday, October 25; wear pajamas on Tuesday, October 26; wear your favorite cap or hat on Wednesday, October 27; wear camouflage on Thursday, October 28; and wear your favorite sports team jersey/t-shirt on Friday, October 29.