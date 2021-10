Bond County Animal Control Officer Jim Hess has issued his September report.

A total of 19 dogs and 28 cats were impounded, with 13 dogs and one cat released to owners.

Two dogs and 20 cats were euthanized.

Five dogs and seven cats were released to no-kill shelters, and one dog and one cat were adopted out of the Bond County shelter.

Hess received two reports of animals biting humans.