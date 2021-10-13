Sidewalk Approved For Bowman Industrial Drive

The Greenville City Council has approved a bid to install sidewalk along part of Bowman Industrial Drive.

The action was taken after a resident voiced concerns about the safety of persons walking on Bowman Industrial Drive from Breehne Park west.

Interim City Manager Sue Ann Nelson told WGEL once easements have been obtained, the construction should begin. It is hoped to be completed this year.

The work will consist of about 1,545 feet of new sidewalk along Bowman Industrial Drive, from the entrance of the park, west to Two Creek Road.

Four companies submitted bids. The low bid from Slatton Excavating of Greenville was accepted by the council.

The base bid was $48,795 with an alternate bid of $9,328 to add two driveway aprons, one into Lilac Lane and the other into the Breehne Park entrance.