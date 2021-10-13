Stefan Neece Appointed Greenville Police Chief

The City of Greenville has a new chief of police.

Stefan Neece has been appointed by Interim City Manager Sue Ann Nelson to begin the duties of police chief on November 1, upon the retirement of Scott Workman.

A new release from the city indicated Neece is an experienced law enforcement professional who is ready and able to guide the Greenville Police Department into the future.

A native of Greenville, Neece began his career with the Greenville Police Department in December of 2011 and was promoted to sergeant in 2019.

He has served as taser instructor, field training officer, field training supervisor and evidence supervisor for the department, in addition to an inspector with the South Central Illinois Drug Task Force.

He graduated from Greenville High School in 2005 and from Greenville University in 2010.

Interim City Manager Nelson stated, “We are pleased that Stefan will be our chief of police and look forward to working with him in this new capacity.

“His experience within the department and strong leadership will continue to guide the police department, and his dedication and commitment of service will benefit the entire community.”