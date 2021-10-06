Temporary Restraining Order Against Unit 2 Vacated

The Illinois fifth District Appellate Court has issued a ruling on Bond County Community Unit 2’s appeal of temporary restraining order issued by a circuit court regarding students wearing masks at school

The original order was issued September 21 in favor of plaintiffs, Justin and Michelle Lurkins and Jeffery and Jennifer Rehkemper. It affected five students of those families, allowing the students to refrain from wearing masks at school.

The appellate court reviewed the school district’s appeal and vacated the temporary restraining order.

The school district and Superintendent Wes Olson are named as defendants in the original complaint.

The district argued in its appeal, the plaintiffs failed to give the name of the governor, Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health as party defendants. Appellate court judges agreed.

The district argued those parties should have been in the complaint because they are an additional source of enforcement of the mask mandate that the plaintiffs seek to enjoin.

The Appellate Court ruled because the order was entered without jurisdiction over those necessary parties, it is void and must be vacated. The court made no opinion on the merits underlying the action.

Another hearing on the request for a temporary restraining order and injunction is scheduled in Bond County Circuit Court for 1 p.m. on October 21.