Ten Digit Dialing Goes Into Effect October 24

If you live in the 618 area code, effective Sunday, October 24th, you will have to dial 1 and all ten digits of a telephone number to successfully make a call, whether using a cell phone or a landline.

On or after October 24, calls made with only seven digits may not connect, and a recording will tell you your call cannot be completed as dialed.

This change paves the way for the use of dialing 988 to access a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. If someone is in need of that lifeline they can simply dial 988, similar to how you would dial 911 in an emergency.

There are 82 area codes in 36 states that have 988 as a prefix to telephone numbers. So all of those counties will now have to dial 1 and all ten digits of a telephone number to allow for access to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline. 988 will go into service on July 16, 2022.

