Trooper Pleads Guilty To Felony Drug Charge

An Illinois State Trooper has pleaded guilty in Bond County Circuit Court to a felony drug offense.

Nolan S. Morgan, age 41, of Greenville, formerly from Highland, recently entered the guilty plea to a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony.

The charge alleges that on or about July 2, 2020, Morgan possessed 50 grams or more, but less than 200 grams, of a substance containing psilocybin, with the intent to deliver it to another.

As part of the sentence, Morgan was must voluntarily resign from the Illinois State Police.

He was placed on 48 months probation. Morgan was sentenced to 180 days in the county jail with credit for time served.

The balance of the jail time has been stayed until September 29, 2025, and it will be revoked if the defendant remains in full and complete compliance with the probation order.

Morgan must also serve 100 hours of community service work, and pay a fine of $7,500 plus court costs.

As part of the plea negotiations, another felony charge of unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance, with the intent to deliver, was dismissed by the state.

Illinois State Police reported an investigation was launched July 2, 2020 into Morgan’s alleged activities, after the agency received internal information that Morgan was allegedly involved in the possession and manufacturing of drugs at his Greenville residence.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and searched Morgan’s home, allegedly gathering evidence including psilocybin mushrooms packaged for delivery.

He was arrested at state police headquarters in Collinsville on July 3 of last year.

Circuit Judge Christopher Bauer signed an order that all evidence collected in the case and held by the Illinois State Police, is forfeited to the state police for use or disposal.