Trunk Or Treat Returns to Downtown Greenville

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce’s Trunk-Or-Treat event is returning to downtown Greenville.

It is scheduled for Thursday, October 28, and once again a large turnout is expected.

Elaine McNamara, Chamber of Commerce executive director, said the event is planned to run from 5 to 7 PM. Second Street will be closed between College Ave. and Summer Street.

Those wanting to hand out treats do not have to call in advance since there are no reserved spots. McNamara suggests they arrive between 4 and 4:30 p.m.