Two Juveniles Ejected In Rollover Accident

Two juveniles were injured in a single-vehicle accident Thursday evening in Keyesport.

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department reports the youths were traveling eastbound on Hunter School Avenue, west of Mulberry Grove Road, when for unknown reasons their vehicle left the roadway to the north, rolling over 4 or 5 times before coming to rest in a bean field. Both driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle. Keyesport First Responders and Rural Med ambulance responded. One of the juveniles was airlifted from the scene to a St. Louis hospital. The second was transported to HSHS Holy Family Hospital and was later flown to St. Louis.