Unit 1 Board Talks Personnel, Tutors, Music & Awards

Following a closed session Monday night, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school board took action on personnel items.

Amanda Kuhlman was hired as Scholar Bowl Team coach and the coach for the Worldwide Youth In Science and Engineering program.

She is an English teacher at Mulberry Grove Junior High.

A motion was also approved for three former Mulberry Grove students and two college students to serve as tutors in the IMPACT after-school program.

They are Caitlin Hebenstreit, Shelby Quick, Jocelyn Hearn, Emma Helmkamp and Avery Rogers.

The board heard a report from Mulberry Grove High School student Azel Erck, who would like to form a Music Club for those in eighth grade through high school.

He envisions school talent shows at the end of each quarter and the student musicians performing at athletic events.

High School Principal Tiffany Zobrist reported student Allie Stewart came up with the suggestion of honoring Unit 1 personnel with a monthly Staff Member of the Month Award. Plans are to proceed with it.