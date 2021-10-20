Unit 1 Board Votes To Issue Bonds

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education took action Monday evening to begin the process of issuing more working cash bonds.

A resolution of intention to issue bonds not to exceed $1.9 million over six years was approved 4-0 with Jeff Koontz, Steve Creek, Brooke Earnest and Melody Helmkamp voting.

Not in attendance were Nathan Mollett, Quinton Lindahl and Keith Steiner.

Superintendent Bobby Koontz was also absent.

The board members at the meeting were not sure what the money would be used for, but they agreed there are plenty of projects that could be addressed.

One project discussed centered around the modular units west of the elementary school building.

During the discussion of the bonds, Tim King from King Financial talked about the three-meeting process. He said they’ve had excellent success in placing bonds locally, which will result in better terms.

Click below to hear more:

The current series of working cash bonds in Unit 1 will be paid off this year.