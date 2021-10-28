Unit 2 Teachers Receive Academic Foundation Grants

At the recent Bond County Unit 2 board meeting, the Academic Foundation announced 13 grants were being funded for 2021.

Foundation President Bill Beckert reported there were 24 grant applications seeking over $20,000.

Eight of the grants fit the criteria for Title One funding, so they will be funded by the district.

Thirteen grants were selected by the foundation Selection Committee. They total $10,823.

Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson commended the foundation for supporting the schools and students through a variety of activities, mostly based on fundraising.

Click below to hear more:

Beckert and Melissa Pierce announced the grants. They went to Amy Alderman for ozbot robots, Allison Martin for a Samson wireless system, the GES first grade team for STEM kits, Michelle May for hands-on STEM learning materials, Lauren Hutchinson for magnetic boards and magnetic letter tiles, Tonya Kampwerth for safety mirrors, Parker Manhart for a nine square in the air game, Anne Langham for a Fellowes binding machine, Terry Marshall for a Grizzly bandsaw, Ryan D’Arcy and Susan Corbus, a buzzer system for the scholar bowl programs, the GES STEAM lab for hydrogen cars, and the Character Education Committee for PD materials and books.

The Lester Harnetiaux Memorial Grant went to Gina Allen for a scale and growing light.