At as recent meeting, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on athletic coaching and extra-curricular positions.

Heather Edwards was hired as dance team coach at the high school for this school year. Joshua Cox was approved as assistant girls’ basketball coach at Pocahontas School for this season.

Ryan Thomason was hired as junior high marching band director for the 2020-2021 school year.

All other coaches for fall and winter athletics were rehired.