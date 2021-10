The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will hold its regular October meeting Wednesday.

It begins at 7 p.m. at the Pocahontas School.

The fiscal year 2021 audit is to be presented and an announcement will be made about Academic Foundation grant recipients.

The agenda also includes approving bids for the Greenville Elementary School library and office additions, and an interfund loan from working cash to debt services.

Following a closed session, action is expected on personnel.