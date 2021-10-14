Unit Two Supports TIF Extension

The City of Greenville now has letter of support from all nine taxing districts to seek an extension of its Downtown TIF District.

At a special meeting Wednesday night, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education unanimously approved a motion to provide a letter of support.

The action was taken following a closed session by the board to discuss personnel and setting a price for the sale or lease of property owned by the district.

Upon returning to open session, the board approved a couple of personnel items, but made no mention about property.

Board Member Brian Zeeb and Superintendent Wes Olson thanked city officials for meeting with them multiple times to answer questions about the TIF

Interim City Manager Sue Ann Nelson and Mayor George Barber were at the meeting.

When the Greenville City Council met Tuesday night, it went into closed session with Unit 2 Superintendent Olson, Unit 2 Board President Randi Workman, and Board Vice-President Zeeb for the stated purpose of discussing the purchase of real estate property.

That session lasted about 50 minutes with nothing mentioned about it when the council returned to open session.

The city has been in contact with a developer who is interested in a downtown, multi-million dollar project. The Downtown TIF District has an end date of 2029, but the developer has indicated he cannot proceed unless the TIF benefits are extended.

That has led to Greenville approaching the nine taxing districts in the city to seek support for a 12-year extension to 2041.

Letters of support will be presented by the city to its state representative and senator.

An extension of the TIF must be approved by the state legislature and governor.

At an October 6 school board meeting, it was mentioned the district is interested in having the city maintain the roads in the high school-junior high-elementary school complex.

It has always been believed by the city that the roads are owned by and the responsibility of the school district. Superintendent Olson said the district will look into the matter to determine who does own the roads.