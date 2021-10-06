Whalen Appointed To Bond County Board, Koonce Recognized

The new member of the Bond County Board is no stranger to county government.

Tuesday morning, the county board appointed Joe Whalen to fill a vacancy in District 1.

Whalen, a Democrat, previously served about 10 years on the county board.

He was administered the oath of office Tuesday by Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert.

In November of last year, Frank Lucco was re-elected to a four-year term to continue representing District 1. He passed away August 11.

Whalen will complete the first two years of the term, then a two-year unexpired term will be on the ballot in 2022.

Also during Tuesday’s county board meeting, Tony Koonce submitted his resignation as a member of the Bond County Public Building Commission. He has been a member 18 years.

The resignation is effective October 28.

The county board members commended Koonce for his many years of work on the commission.