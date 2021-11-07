7th Grade Art On Display At Sorento Center






7th grade students at the Sorento School learned about Surrealism and Juxtaposition in their art class recently. Surrealism is a style in art which ideas, images and objects are combined in a strange way, like a dream. Juxtaposition art is basically putting two things together that clash/contrast or do not really make sense and/or make the viewer think. Students used these two ideas to create a picture of their own.

You can see their creations right now at the Sorento Village Hall, during regular business hours.

