A Weekend Of Holiday Music At GU

The first weekend of December will be filled with music at Greenville University.

The GU Jazz Band will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, December 4 at Toastiez Restaurant on the first floor of the SMART Center in downtown Greenville.

The show is free and open to the public.

The 91st annual performance of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” is scheduled for Sunday, December 5.

Presenting “Messiah” will be the Greenville Choral Union, led by GU Director of Choral Activities Don Frazure. The group will also perform Vivaldi’s “Gloria.”

The orchestra will be conducted by Alex Kirby, Director of Bands for Greenville University.

The event begins at 4 p.m. in the Whitlock Music Center on the campus of Greenville University. Event organizers ask that attendees wear masks in the concert venue.

For those unable to attend, a livestream will be available to view.