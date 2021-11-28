Ameren Donates Refrigerator To Senior Center

Ameren Illinois recognizes the importance of food pantries across the state.

That is why the company has assisted 35 food pantries in its service area by donating a new energy efficient, 17-cubic foot, refrigerator/freezer to them.

One of the recipients is the Bond County Senior Citizens Inc., which operates a food pantry at the Senior Citizens Center.

The donations were made possible through the Ameren Cares program, which connects the company with communities through charitable giving and volunteering.

A key focus of the program is partnering with non-profit organizations to improve the quality of life to those in Ameren Illinois’ service territory.

