Arrest Made In Thanksgiving Day Shooting In Farmersville

On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25, at 12:42 p.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call concerning a welfare check on a subject possibly located at 104 Nobbie Street in Farmersville. Montgomery County 911 also received a separate report of a possible deceased person located at the same address. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Farmersville-Waggoner Ambulance Service responded.

45 year old Leslie J. Reeves, of Troy, IL, and 48 year old Christopher J. Smith, the resident of the home in Farmersville, were both located inside the residence. Authorities say evidence at the scene indicated Reeves and Smith were victims of a shooting. Smith was critically injured and was transported to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Reeves was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services also responded to assist.

Upon investigation, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office identified 48 year old Robert J. Tarr, of Collinsville, to be a person of interest, as he had a previous dating relationship with Reeves.

On Friday, November 26, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies located Tarr at his residence in Collinsville. With the assistance of the Montgomery County State’s Attorney, Andrew Affrunti, a search warrant was obtained and executed at Tarr‘s residence. The Collinsville Police Department, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services assisted.

Tarr was detained on suspicion of First Degree Murder and transported to the Montgomery County Jail, where his initial bond was set at $2,000,000. Formal charges of alleged First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder were expected to be filed Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office are continuing their investigation.