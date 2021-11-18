Bond County Canned Food Drive Set To Begin

The 2021 Bond County Community Canned Food Drive is set to begin.

Once again, food baskets will be distributed to those in need.

Application forms are available now in Greenville at the police department, the senior center, BCMW and the health department; at the Mulberry Grove village hall, at Sunny’s Café in Keyesport, at Dollar General in Pocahontas, and at the food pantry in Sorento. You can also download one below.

Forms must be submitted to the Greenville Police Department no later than December 6.

Food baskets will be distributed Saturday, December 11 at the Greenville First United Methodist Church.

Pickup times are 9 a.m. for Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire District residents, 9:30 a.m. for Keyesport district residents, 10 a.m. for Mulberry Grove and Smithboro district residents, 10:30 a.m. for Shoal Creek District residents, and 11 a.m. for Greenville District residents.

For additional information call Becky at 618-444-3957.