Canned Food Drive Wraps Up, Baskets Distributed In December

Food was picked up this past Saturday at local residences by members of the Boy Scouts for the Bond County Community Canned Food Drive.

Organizers of the campaign advise that if you set out food and it was not picked up, it can be taken to the Greenville Police Department.

Food baskets are distributed to those in need in the county for the holiday.

Application forms are currently being accepted, with a deadline of December 6.

They are available in Greenville at the police department, senior center, BCMW and the health department; at the Mulberry Grove Village Hall, at Sunny’s Café in Keyesport, at Dollar General in Pocahontas and at the food pantry in Sorento.

Application forms can be turned in at the Greenville Police Department.

Food baskets will be distributed on December 11 at the Greenville First United Methodist Church.