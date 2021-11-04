Carlyle Lake Dam East – McNair Campground Reservations

As of Monday November 1, 2021, campers visiting Carlyle Lake will be able to make reservations at Dam East – McNair Campground for the 2022 recreation season. All sites in the campground will be available to reserve from the current day and up to six months in advance. The Spillway loop will remain open year-round and will also be available for reservations.

There are also QR codes located on each individual site post that can be scanned with a phone camera or an app that reads QR codes to check availability and pay for the site. Unlike Dam West, Coles Creek, and Boulder, the sites within Dam East – McNair will not have a three-day booking window. All sites will be available to reserve instantly.

Reserving a campsite may be done by visiting www.recreation.gov, calling 1-877-444-6777, scanning the campsite’s QR code, or visiting the campground host located on Site 32 in McNair Campground.

For more information on Carlyle Lake, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.