CenterPointe Of Maryville Hosting Open House Friday

CenterPointe of Maryville Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic is pleased to announce an Open House on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m., with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony by the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce at noon. All are welcome to attend!

Located at 6805 State Route 162 across the road from Anderson Hospital, CenterPointe of Maryville will provide a partial hospitalization program for adults, ages 18 years and up. A partial hospitalization program (PHP) is an outpatient service that provides 9-20 hours of intensive group therapy per week for a wide range of behavioral health conditions. Individuals will be able to receive this intense therapy Monday through Friday during the day, allowing them to return to their respective homes at night. This level of care can prevent an inpatient hospitalization, or can serve as a step-down to outpatient care after an inpatient hospital stay. Psychiatric medical leadership with be provided by Dr. Sanjay Nigam, Southern Illinois Associates, located on the 2nd floor of same building.

For more, call the clinic at (618) 205-3285 or visit www.CenterPointeMaryville.com.