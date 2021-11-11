City Council Awards Project Contracts

The Greenville City Council awarded contracts for a couple of projects during Tuesday night’s meeting.

With some money left over from this year’s street program, the council decided to repair the curb and gutter on the east side of North Third Street, north of Oak Street.

Low bidder was Kinney Contractors of Raymond, with the price of $35,595.

Approximately 565 feet of curb and gutter will be addressed.

The city still has money in its budget to do a sidewalk construction project on Bowman Industrial Drive. Earlier this week, the Kingsbury Park District Board approved an easement at Brehne Park for that project.

The city owns two buildings at 110 South Hena, both in poor condition.

The council accepted the bid of $9,800 from Slatton Excavating of Greenville to demolish the old house and exterior structure.

Interim City Manager Sue Ann Nelson said once the structures are demolished, she hopes a new home can be built on the lot through the city’s In-Fill Lot Program.

Council members also approved a whistleblower protection policy, as required by a state public act.

It provides whistleblower protections prohibiting retaliation by units of local government or representatives, against an employee or contactor who reports, cooperates with an investigation or testifies in a proceeding of improper governmental action.

City Manager Nelson reported that Jeff Ketten is currently the city’s interim code enforcement officer.