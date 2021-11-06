Coroner Identifies Man Found In Vandalia

A man was discovered unresponsive in an alley in the north end of Vandalia on Thursday morning, November 4th. The man was transported to Fayette County Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified the individual as 29 year old Christopher Carroll, of Vandalia.

An autopsy for Carroll is scheduled for Tuesday morning at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham.

The investigation into his death continues by the Vandalia Police Department and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.