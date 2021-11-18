County Board Adopts Budget & Levy

With the 2021 fiscal year coming to an end November 30, the Bond County Board met Tuesday night and adopted a budget for the new fiscal year and a tax levy.

The budget includes a deficit in the general fund of about $140,000, plus deficits in the retirement and insurance pool funds.

Taking into account all funds, the overall budget has a surplus of $1,091,007.

The board has been told the county will have federal American Rescue Funds it will be able to apply to the general fund deficit, but that will occur after the new fiscal year is underway.

The new tax levy is lower than the past one.

The board approved a total levy of $3,409,376, which is $216,124 less than the previous levy.

Taxes are collected in the general fund, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund, Social Security fund, County Health, Mental Health and Hospice funds; insurance and unemployment compensation funds, highway related funds, the Special Service District ambulance fund, a Public Building Commission fund, and funds for the Extension Service, FAYCO and Bond County Senior Center.