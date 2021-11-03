County Board Approves Animal Shelter Improvements

The Bond County Board has approved improvements to its animal control shelter.

Animal Control Officer Jim Hess approached the board during Tuesday’s meeting to talk about several items. He said there haven’t been many major expenditures or costs at the shelter for a long time, but going into winter there are items to address. One is the non-functioning heaters, one of which went out last winter. Hess would like to replace both of them and get the exhaust fan working again.

Hess reported he obtained two bids for electric work and the low was from Frank Electric of Pierron for $2,535. The board approved proceeding with the new heater units, a water heater and an exhaust fan. There is also some conduit work needed.

Hess also advised the front door of the shelter also needs to be replaced, since the current one is rusted out and in the winter will let cold air in.

The board approved the purchase and installation of a new steel door from R.P. Lumber at a cost of $2,039. It will take from eight to 12 weeks to have a door delivered.

Hess said in the future he would like to see work done to the animal pens inside the building.