County Board Takes Action On Grants

The Bond County Board met in special session recently to review applications received from businesses interested in the county’s Small Business Grant Program.

It was created to help local businesses adversely affected by COVID-19.

The program is funded from an allocation received by Bond County through the federal American Rescue Plan.

The county board set a total of $200,000 for the grants, half for businesses in the tourism industry and the other half for all other small businesses.

The maximum allowable grant was set at $25,000.

The board members took action to award five grants. In the tourism category, the recipients were Super 8 Hotel for $25,000 and Sure Stay Hotel for $7,000.

The recipients in the small business category were Sew Unique Embroidery for $13,000; Mario’s Pizza for $9,000 and Travel Connections for $5,000.

The board looked at information provided by the businesses to see their actual losses due to COVID-19. Also taken into account was whether or not the businesses had received any previous relief funds from other sources.

With money still left in the program, the board talked about a second round of grants. If that occurs, an announcement will be made.

The county board also approved two building setback variances that were recommended by the Bond County Zoning Board of Appeals.

They were given to Laura and Nathan Schoen, and Alhambra-Grantfork Communication, Incorporated.

Three board members were present at the meeting and all motions were unanimously approved.