Davis Inaugurated As 13th GU President

Last Friday afternoon, on October 29th, Greenville University inaugurated Suzanne Allison Davis as the 13th president of the institution and its first female president.

Chair of the GU Board of Trustees Kathleen Turpin spoke during the installation service, detailing the numerous roles Davis has served in at GU.

She said the board recognized Davis’s unique ability and deep desire to explore, see, and uncover new opportunities and ideas. Turpin also praised Davis’s desire to make Greenville an institution of excellence.

Click below to hear her comments:

President Davis said some key precepts that will guide her administration include reaffirmation to the Wesleyan tradition, remaining relevant through the college and Second Street Smart initiatives, bravely trying new things, recommitting to spiritual learning and immersive educational experiences. She promised to work hard on behalf of the institution and the City of Greenville.

Click below for more:

There were several speakers during the inauguration program, including former GU President V. James Mannoia, Jr., who gave the prayer.