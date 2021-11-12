DeMoulin Museum Accepting Brick Orders

The DeMoulin Museum in Greenville is accepting orders for its brick display, which honors current and past employees of DeMoulin Brothers and Company.

Since the display was dedicated about a year ago, a total of 90 bricks have been installed.

Bricks, available for $100 apiece, can feature up to three lines of text. The deadline for the next order is November 26.

If a brick is purchased as a Christmas gift, the museum can provide a certificate.

To obtain a brick paver form, go online to DeMoulinMuseum.org. For more information, call 664-4115.

Proceeds from the brick paver program are used for repairs and the upkeep of the museum.