DeMoulin Museum Come Home For Christmas

The DeMoulin Museum is once again participating in Greenville’s Come Home For Christmas celebration on Saturday, November 27.

The museum will host several free activities from 5 to 8 p.m.

For the first two hours, children can make their own Christmas photo ornaments, while supplies last. The first 50 kids visiting the museum will receive Peanuts Christmas goodie bags.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Snoopy will be at the museum to pose for photos, and that will be followed by a showing of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at 7:30 p.m.

The DeMoulin Museum is located at 205 South Prairie Street.