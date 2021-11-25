DeMoulin Museum’s “Come Home” Activities

Those attending Saturday’s Come Home For Christmas event in Greenville on Saturday will want to also stop at the DeMoulin Museum.

Children of all ages are invited to participate in various activities, according to Gina Goldsmith from the museum. She said the museum will be open from 5 to 8 PM and kids can make their own ornaments from 5 to 7 PM. Snoopy will be on hand for pictures at 7 and there will be a showing of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at 7:30 PM. The first 50 kids will receive a free Peanuts goodie bag.

Click below to hear more:

For more information, call the museum at 664-4115.