Excellence In Education Awards Announced

The Illinois Principals Association Kaskaskia Region has announced its honorees for the 2021 Excellence In Education Awards.

Pocahontas Principal Jason Rakers is receiving the Herman Graves Award for outstanding service to the Illinois Principals Association.

He currently serves as director of the Kaskaskia Region.

Tonya Kampwerth, a teacher at Pocahontas Elementary School, was named Kaskaskia Region Elementary Teacher of the Year and Joe Alstat from Greenville High School was selected as region athletic director of the year.

Other recipients of honors from the area include Dr. Ryan Ketchum. Breese Central High School principal as high school principal of the year, Jamie Toeben from Breese District 12 as school board member of the year, Jennifer Filyaw from the Wesclin district as superintendent of the year, Laura Malone from Bartelso Elementary School as intermediate teacher of the year, and Laura Walker from Breese Central High School as high school teacher of the year.

Cindy Zurliene from Germantown Elementary and Clinton County schools was honored with the lifetime Achievement Award.

The Kaskaskia Region is made up of schools in Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Macoupin, Marion and Montgomery counties.

Award winners will be honored and receive a plaque at a banquet on December 9.