A former Greenville resident has received an honor in Vandalia.

Jim Koontz was presented the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Vandalia Alumni and Friends Foundation. He graduated from Vandalia High School in 1971.

Koontz was formerly a city councilman in Greenville, and operated The Clothes Closet with his wife, Jackie. He managed the Country Companies Agency and the Koontz Insurance Agency.

He also served as Greenville Jaycees president.