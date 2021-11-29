Fusion Dance Nutcracker This Weekend

Fusion Dance Center has been making news recently with a move to a new location in downtown Greenville.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel spoke with Heather Edwards, owner and operator of Fusion Dance Center, who is excited about being in a larger building. She said they went from 1,500 square feet to 6,000 square feet. More room allows for more classes and better facilities for older students.

She hopes to be able to offer music and/or art classes in the future. Edwards said she hopes the renovations to the building will be done in three months or so.

Fusion Dance Center is now located at 215 West College Avenue, across from the courthouse.

It was open during Come Home For Christmas last Friday so visitors could see the new location and participate in holiday activities.

This weekend will be special for the dancers at Fusion Dance Center. Saturday and Sunday, “The Nutcracker” will be presented.

Heather said the performances will be December 4 at 5 PM and December 5 at 1 PM in the Greenville High School auditorium. Around 50 kids, age 3 to 18, will be involved. A suggested $5 donation will be accepted at the door.

Fusion Dance Center has been in Greenville 17 years. It can be contacted by calling 618-960-6006.