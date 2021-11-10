GHS Hosts 15th Veterans Program

The 15th Greenville High School Veterans Day Ceremony was held Wednesday morning in the school gymnasium.

Approximately 40 veterans were in attendance. Some of them participated in the program.

2017 graduate of Greenville High School, Kimberly Lovatto, was the guest speaker. She has been in the U.S. Army Reserves the past four years.

She recalled her passion for the FFA when she was at GHS, noting the experience prepped her to brief generals and teach classes in the Army. Lovatto was stationed in Kuwait and fell under a movement control battalion. Lovatto, who was three when 9/11 happened, assisted in support of the Afghanistan draw-down.

Lovatto said her time at GHS, under Steve Zimmerman’s mentorship, her time in college, and her military training, have molded her into the citizen, coworker, soldier, friend, and daughter she is today.

Jennifer Dannaman, teacher at GHS, oversaw the ceremony.

Also participating were the Unit 2 concert band, FFA Heritage Committee members Shelby Bone, Cadence Perkins, Kolbie Tipsword and Hailey Bohn, DAR Award winner Jack Wall, and other students Elizabeth Campbell, Gavin Kaegy, Kayden Neer, Judah Liss, Andrew Lurkins, Tanner Mueller, Ethan Mergner, and Gabe Dickenson.

Each veteran introduced themselves and told the students their branch of service and when they were in the military. That was followed by the band performing the songs of each military branch.