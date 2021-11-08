Girl Scouts Celebrate Founder & Fundraising Success

Bond and Fayette County Girl Scouts gathered in the Bradford Community Building on October 31 to celebrate Juliette Gordon Low’s birthday. Low was born October 31, 1860 in Savannah, Georgia. She founded Girl Scouts of the USA in 1912. Girl Scouts across the country gather to celebrate her Halloween birthday every year.

The local celebration included a birthday cake, songs, and a game. Some of the adults in the group shared favorite memories from their years as a Girl Scout.

At the end of the party, the girls also celebrated their success with the recent nut, candy, and magazine product sales. Katie Grayling from Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois council joined the festivities and allowed the girls to spray her with shaving cream. The top seller from each troop was awarded the opportunity to smash a whipped cream pie in her face. Proceeds from the product sales are used for troop supplies and activities.

The girls extended their thanks to the community for their continued support of the organization.