Greenville Chamber Backs Small Business Saturday

Saturday, November 23 has been designated as Shop Local and Small Business Saturday, and the Greenville Chamber of Commerce is promoting it.

Local retailers and restaurants are participating,

Jes Adam, member of the Chamber’s Christmas Committee and Chamber Executive Director Elaine McNamara, invited local residents to visit businesses during Saturday’s Come Home For Christmas.

Adam said the Chamber and the City have worked hard to remind people how vital local shopping is to our community. He said there will be specials and discounts in local shopping establishments this weekend.

The Santa Search is open to all ages. They search for Santa, take a picture of him, then post it to the Greenville Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. This gives them a chance to win $50 in BOCO bucks to spend at participating Chamber businesses.