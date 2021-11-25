Greenville Chamber’s Come Home For Christmas Saturday

The annual Come Home For Christmas event in downtown Greenville is Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.

It is sponsored by the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.

City Tourism Director and Chamber Christmas Committee Member Jes Adam and Chamber Executive Director Elaine McNamara told WGEL several activities are back this year, including music, food, the Business Bazaar, visiting with Santa, the Mouse House, the lighted Christmas parade, and the decorated Christmas tree auction.

Click below to hear more:

Adam and McNamara were joined by Chamber President Noel Harnetiaux told us new activities include barrel train rides for the kids, a performance by an Army brass band, and an ice skating rink.

Click below for more:

A Holiday Market and Bizarre opens at 4 p.m. in the former Watson’s Drug Store building, and it will include a model train display.

Free ice skating, the Army Brass Band, at the SMART Center, and the Mouse House all begin at 5 p.m.

The Lighted Christmas Parade starts at 6 p.m. with lineup at 5:15 p.m. at the corner of Elm Street and College Avenue. Those wanting to be in the parade must register by calling 664-9272 or emailing GreenvilleILCchamber@gmail.com.

Santa is the grand marshal, then will meet with children on the first floor of the SMART Center.

The decorated Christmas tree auction is at 7 p.m.