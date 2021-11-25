Greenville Holiday Lights Contest

The City of Greenville is hosting another Holiday Lights Contest.

Tourism Director Jes Adam told WGEL this is the second time for the contest, which is open to businesses and residents. If you’d like to participate, go to GreenvilleIllinois.com by November 30. Maps will be made available so people can tour the participating homes. A residential and one business entry will be selected to win BoCo Bucks. There will be voting for a Fan Favorite and one participant will be randomly selected to receive $50 off their Greenville utility bill.

The map will be available starting December 1 at GreenvilleIllinois.com. A hard-copy list of sites can be obtained at the Municipal Building or can be printed off the website.

Once again, registration ends on November 30.

Those in the contest are asked to have their exterior holiday decorations and lights in place from December 1 through December 31.