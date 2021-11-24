Greenville Police Warn Of Scam

Greenville Police Chief Stefan Neece has told WGEL about a phone scam affecting local residents.

The call comes from a number that shows as the Greenville Police office number, 664-2131, and the caller states that you have a warrant out for your arrest, but the matter can be cleared up by making a payment over the phone.

Chief Neece stated the Greenville Police Department will never reach out to anyone over the phone with that kind of transaction. If you receive such a call, simply hang up and most importantly do not give the caller any personal or financial information.

If you fear you have given too much information, contact the Greenville Police Department at 664-2131 and contact your financial institution.